Hamilton contract saga ’embarrassing’ - Schumacher

The saga surrounding Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 contract is becoming "embarrassing".

That is the view of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, referring to the fact that the only team with an official vacancy ahead of the new season next month is Mercedes.

He told Sky Deutschland that Hamilton is taking a "risk" - perhaps not only with his image, but also because Mercedes has the highly competitive youngster George Russell waiting in the wings at Williams.

When asked about Hamilton’s farcically-delayed contract negotiations, Schumacher said: "One thing is clear - Formula 1 is bigger than any one individual.

"It’s February now and the most important man at the moment in Formula 1 - the seven-time world champion - is still not signed.

"I find that a shame and, I have to say honestly, a bit embarrassing," he added. "Lewis also must not forget the risk of what he is doing."

45-year-old Schumacher said he isn’t sure why Hamilton and Mercedes are still yet to agree, adding: "It’s always said that it’s just about the money, but I hope not."