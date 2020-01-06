Hamilton better than Verstappen - Marko

"As a package, Hamilton is still the best"

Search

By GMM

6 January 2020 - 10:07
Hamilton better than Verstappen - (...)

Lewis Hamilton is still better than Max Verstappen, according to the Red Bull driver’s boss Dr Helmut Marko.

"Max may already be the fastest," Marko told Germany’s motorsport-total.com.

"But as a package, Hamilton is still the best," he added, referring to the Mercedes driver and reigning six-time world champion.

"He has an incredible basic speed and obviously much more experience than Max, and that is a huge advantage.

"Naturally, it’s better to drive a car that gives you an easier life, and that’s what Red Bull wants to change in 2020," Marko added.

keyboard_arrow_left

Wolff not going to Ferrari - Briatore

Leclerc ’equal number 1’ now - Prost

keyboard_arrow_right

Red Bull

More on Red Bull

Mercedes

More on Mercedes

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less