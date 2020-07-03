Haas will quit if team doesn’t improve - Magnussen

Haas needs to up its game or team owner Gene Haas will pull out of Formula 1.

That is the word from the small American team’s Danish race driver, Kevin Magnussen.

It follows hot on the heels of team boss Gunther Steiner announcing that, to cut costs amid the corona crisis, the new 2020 car will not be developed for now.

"Gene won’t bother to be in Formula 1 if he is last or second to last," Magnussen warned, according to the Danish newspaper BT.

"I don’t have to ask him that because I know it. But I don’t think we’ll be ninth again. If we deliver, Gene will continue," he said.

Small teams like Haas are tipped to benefit once Formula 1 moves into its new budget cap era, with a $145 million limit set for 2021.

"It’s still more than Haas uses, but it will force many of the other teams to cut back," Magnussen said.

He said Haas has the power to keep him at the team next year thanks to a contractual option.

"I hope they redeem it," Magnussen said. "It’s great to be at Haas where I can develop in an environment I know."