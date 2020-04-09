Haas in talks to reduce race drivers’ pay

Haas’ two race drivers are in talks about reducing their pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

The small American team is one of those taking advantage of government staff furloughing programs.

"We cannot develop for three months while we have no income," boss Gunther Steiner told motorsport-magazin.com.

"Some teams can do that, but all the smaller ones agree that it is not possible."

To that end, Steiner said Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean have offered to help.

"They came forward and said ’if you need something from us, let us know’," he said.

When asked if that was pay cuts, Steiner answered: "Absolutely, they are talking to us about that. They see where we are.

"I don’t have any details yet, but they are ok to talk about it.

"We are currently working through all of these scenarios, knowing that our drivers have agreed to help to make ends meet. I think that’s cool, but we have to work out the details first," he added.

Meanwhile, Ouest France newspaper said F1 CEO Chase Carey is reducing his multi-million retainer by more than the previously announced 20 percent.

"Chase Carey has agreed to an even bigger cut," a source at Formula One Management is quoted as saying.