Grosjean thinks about life after F1

Romain Grosjean has admitted he has given some thought to life after Formula 1.

At 33, the Haas driver is now one of the oldest drivers on the grid, but he thinks he still has several years in the fuel tank.

"Yes, I have thought about it (retirement). I have a lot of plans for after Formula 1," he told f1only.fr.

"But 33 is still young. We can see that Kimi, who is 40 years old, is still racing very well.

"So my idea, my desire for the moment is to stay in Formula 1," Grosjean added. "I want a competitive car to be able to have fun at the front.

"If that’s the case, I will stay in Formula 1, because I like it, because I like to travel, I like challenges and because it’s my passion."

Haas finished second to last in the 2019 constructors’ championship.