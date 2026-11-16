Grosjean signals end of single-seater career

Former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean says his single-seater racing career is probably over after failing to secure an IndyCar seat for 2027.

The 40-year-old Frenchman, who spent ten seasons in Formula 1 before losing his Haas seat and switching to IndyCar in 2021, is now planning to concentrate on endurance racing.

"The reality is, this is probably the end for me with single-seaters," Grosjean told Racer.

"Endurance racing will be my priority just because the busy lifestyle is a lot."

Grosjean admitted that his final IndyCar season had been frustrating despite several memorable performances, including leading the Indianapolis 500.

"This year was tough, I’m not gonna lie," he said.

"I’ve had enough of those moments where you just don’t have the tools to play. That’s why I think single-seaters, it’s over, and endurance racing, sharing more with people on the human side, and having fun and winning races, that’s it for me."

Grosjean scored ten podiums during his Formula 1 career, which ended following his dramatic fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain GP.