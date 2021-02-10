Grosjean backs Alpine’s new F1 boss Brivio

A third well-known F1 personality has backed Renault’s decision to install Davide Brivio in a leading managerial position at the newly-rebranded Alpine team.

In January, former Renault boss Flavio Briatore said the fact MotoGP team Suzuki’s former boss has no experience in F1 will not be a problem.

"I had no experience when I got there either," said the Italian. "I had never even seen a race. Then I won seven world championships."

Renault CEO Luca de Meo also defended Brivio’s appointment, declaring that "it doesn’t matter that Formula 1 has two more wheels" than premier motorcycle racing.

Now, former Renault driver Romain Grosjean is expecting Brivio entering Formula 1 to be "a good move".

"I have been observing and following the changes at Alpine and I think I was quite surprised," the Frenchman is quoted by Marca sports newspaper.

"I know Brivio a little. I am a big MotoGP fan, so obviously I have been looking at his trajectory in the world’s top motorcycle racing competition and watching the championship that he won with (Joan) Mir in 2020," said Grosjean.

"He knows racing very well, so I hope for Renault it will be a good move. Also Marcin (Budkowski) at the top of the team will contribute a lot as well. So I wish them the best.

"I spent 10 years of my life with Renault, so I really wish them the best and hope they can build on what they did last year. They should do well," he added.