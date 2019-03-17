Giovinazzi must be careful early in 2019 - Trulli

Another driver has urged Antonio Giovinazzi to take it steady in 2019.

Earlier, Giancarlo Fisichella said his fellow Italian should "keep a margin in his pocket" when out on track with Alfa Romeo.

"At least in the first races it is important not to retire or break the car," said the former Renault driver.

Speaking to Italy’s automoto, Jarno Trulli agrees with Fisichella.

"Antonio must start well but without doing any damage," he said. "Stay close to Raikkonen and learn everything as quickly as possible but with a margin in his pocket.

"Hard to do I know, but it’s F1 and if he does not show that he has the right qualities, they will not give him the time to make up for it," Trulli added.

"My advice is that the first 4 or 5 races should be done with a margin, then after the fifth race, he must no longer be afraid and give 110pc at every opportunity."

Trulli thinks Kimi Raikkonen is a good teammate for Giovinazzi.

"From what I’ve seen Alfa Romeo has a good car, and he has an experienced teammate and a point of reference. If he’s behind in the first races, it’s not a big problem," he said.