Germany 2019 - GP preview - Alfa Romeo

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing

“The last three races have highlighted how close the midfield is and how each race’s fortunes can be decided by very small but crucial factors. We have scored in each of the last few rounds, which is positive, but we need to keep working hard to produce similar results in the final two races before the summer break. I believe we are heading in the right direction and I have full confidence in the work that our people are doing, both trackside and back at HQ. The strength of this team is its people and we are well equipped to take on this challenge: in this regard, nobody embodies the spirit of our team more than Beat Zehnder. I wish to congratulate him on his 25 years as a team manager and I hope he will enjoy plenty more success with us going forward.”

Kimi Räikkönen

“I am happy about our recent results but there is a lot more work to do to keep scoring. Every little bit of progress helps when the battle is so close and, for sure, when it comes to the track we have to extract everything possible from the car. Hockenheim is a good track to race on and we’ve seen some exciting racing there in the past, so hopefully it will be the case this weekend too. It will be a nice way to celebrate Beat’s career – he’s been a good friend of mine since my debut at Sauber in 2001.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“I am happy to get back into the car after the disappointment of the last race. I feel we are improving with every race and we approach every round with the belief we can fight for points. As always, it is a matter of making the most of every session, from Friday to Sunday, because you pay for every single mistake, but it’s the same for everybody in the midfield. Hockenheim is a good track and I have won there in F3, so I have positive memories of this place. Hopefully I will be able to add to them this weekend. We are all determined to make this weekend special for Beat – he’s a great guy and it’s a pleasure to work with him.”