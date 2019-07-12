Gasly ’perfect’ at Silverstone - Horner

Pierre Gasly thinks he has put his F1 career back on track.

After Austria, Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko said the Frenchman’s recent performances had been "unacceptable".

But Gasly appeared to have bounced back strongly at Silverstone, finally looking near the pace of his highly rated teammate Max Verstappen.

"We had many meetings after Austria to understand what had happened," Gasly said.

"It was nothing serious but simply the sum of many small things. Fortunately we made a big step forward here.

"I got my best result of the season, I had some good battles with the Ferraris and I am happy with my race even if I still need something extra to go to the podium," he added.

Team boss Christian Horner agrees that Gasly turned a corner in Britain.

"He worked perfectly all weekend. What happened in Austria stayed in Austria," he smiled.

"As soon as he arrived at Silverstone, he concentrated on his work without worrying about what his teammate was doing. Yes, I think he performed very well."