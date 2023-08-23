Gasly admits ’turbulent times’ at Alpine

By GMM 23 August 2023 - 12:06





Pierre Gasly admits he is still getting up to speed at chaos-struck Alpine.

The Frenchman moved from the Red Bull camp to the Renault-owned team this year to complete an all-French lineup next to incumbent Esteban Ocon.

He filled the big shoes left behind by impressive Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

"I still feel like I’m in a kind of learning process," Gasly said. "Not always, but on certain topics or in communication.

"I wish I could say we’re already at 100 percent, but that kind of thing takes time. The cars have become so complex."

He admitted that communication errors and an imperfect 2023 car have not made matters easier.

"Sometimes we still talk past each other about what I want from the car and what they are able to give me," Gasly, 27, told Auto Motor und Sport.

"This Alpine is the evolution of last year’s car driven by Esteban and Fernando. I had no input into it, so some things I’d wish for are not possible with the existing package.

"I hope the car will suit me better by the end of the year," he added.

As for all of the shareholding and management chaos at Alpine in recent weeks, Gasly admits it has been a "turbulent time" at Enstone.

"It’s a bit difficult for me to comment further on that," Gasly said. "Integrating into a new team is a big step.

"Laurent (Rossi), Otmar (Szafnauer), Alan (Permane) and Pat (Fry), who I met at the factory, certainly did their best for the team," he added.

"Unfortunately, this season didn’t go as everyone expected and we didn’t make enough progress. I can only thank those who are leaving us now after this first half-year and wish them the best."