FP1 & FP2 - Turkish GP 2020 - Team quotes

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“I think overall for us it was quite a positive day and the car is working well so I’m pretty happy about that. I think the prep we did before we got here was good, but then of course we also did well to react to the conditions out on track. It is very slippery out there but at the end of the day it’s the same for everyone so we just have to adapt to it but I think we are all still about five seconds off where we should be on this track. I hope it’s not going to rain because then we may actually need spikes! I don’t think softer tyres would have made a difference, we did go faster when going from a hard to a soft but it’s just the grip on the tarmac. For sure Mercedes will get it together tomorrow so now I just hope we can have a competitive qualifying and in the race we will see what happens.”

ALEX ALBON

“It was a positive day and it’s always fun to try out a new track. In FP1 and FP2, it was like an ice rink out there and a bit weird because it’s not a normal feeling driving what feels like a drift car. You’re just sliding around which of course is a bit fun in a way but it’s also not what an F1 car likes! In order to switch the tyres on and get them to work you’re having to push way out of your comfort zone so it’s tricky but it is what it is. We expected the softer compounds to maybe make things a bit easier in terms of grip but they didn’t help as much as we thought so I don’t know what teams are going to do in qualifying. It feels like we might all have to put softs on and fuel the car up for a race run and just keep doing laps! We’ll look at everything tonight and then with the conditions tomorrow, let’s see what happens but all in all it was a good day.”

AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat

“I think we had a productive Friday, we completed our programme and everything we wanted to do, we managed to have a decent day on a new track for us. It’s very particular and grip conditions were very poor today, but we’ve been learning and trying to understand what to do to make the car faster in these conditions. It’s my first time racing here and the track is quite cool, it’s just a shame about the grip levels. We will be working overnight to maximise the car’s performance for tomorrow.”

Pierre Gasly

“It was a bit of a shock this morning when we found out how slippery the track was, but overall it was a pretty fun day to drive in these conditions. It was very unusual having to drive an F1 car with the grip being so low. I think we have to revise and re-analyse a bit what we want to do in terms of the car set-up and strategy for the weekend and try to work from there. The performance so far seems to be quite good, but it’s very tricky, so we need to really nail everything if we want to be competitive tomorrow.”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“The conditions all of the teams faced today made it quite an interesting and challenging day – very different to what we are used to! We knew it was going to be difficult coming here with the new tarmac, the high working range tyres and the hard and conservative compound choice, but we didn’t expect it to be quite as low grip as it was. The track was damp at the start of FP1 as the circuit had been cleaned, and even when it dried the lap times for everyone were slower than we would have expected on an intermediate tyre. The balance was a mixture of everything, which made it hard to learn much about the car in that session. What we did know was that the first priority was getting the tyres to work. We made some changes to the car in FP2 to try and address the grip levels and what we felt were the big-ticket items - just the fundamentals of getting the car to work properly rather than fine tuning the set-up. It wasn’t easy for our drivers with the first runs on the Base tyre, but on Option we made a good step in performance which showed the changes we made to the car have been a step in the right direction. The car performance is dominated by tyres with this new tarmac and track temperatures, and we’re expecting similar conditions on Sunday to what we had today. Tomorrow there’s the potential for showers, which could make for an exciting FP3 and Quali, but we have made good progress with the car already through the Friday and we will work hard tonight on the analysis to continue pushing the setup in the right direction.”

Renault F1

Renault DP World F1 Team faced a challenging Friday practice as Formula 1 made its return to Istanbul Park for the first time in nine years, ahead of this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.

It was anticipated that today’s running would be far from straightforward with the recent resurfacing of the 5.338km circuit matched with Pirelli’s harder compound of tyres brought for this weekend’s race.

Conditions were slippery in Free Practice 1 with Esteban Ocon tenth on Medium tyres and Daniel Ricciardo eighteenth on Hards as both drivers used the early running to acclimatise to the track and the tricky conditions.

Things did improve for the afternoon session with more rubber bedded into the circuit as the team worked to find some improvements on car set-up to better the grip. Both drivers ended the day brightly with more pace to etch out ahead of tomorrow’s qualifying, which starts at 15:00 local time.

Daniel Ricciardo

“Overall, I would say it was a challenging day for us. There was just no grip in the session this morning and even as the track rubbered in slightly towards the afternoon, we weren’t as quick as we’d hoped. I was not able to feel the grip on such a good circuit, which is a bit frustrating. We found something towards the end of FP2, so we did end today on a positive note and hopefully that sets things up for better pace tomorrow.”

Esteban Ocon

“It was a tricky day, but we ended on a positive note. We improved the performance significantly, which is good and that’s not an easy thing to do. It was probably the trickiest conditions I’ve ever driven in as it was really slippery out there. I’d probably compare it to what it feels like driving on Intermediates, only that we were on slick tyres. It was new territory, and this is why we still have stuff to learn. Our long runs seem strong, so let’s see tomorrow. The track is awesome, and hopefully with a bit more grip we can push a bit more!”

Ciaron Pilbeam, Chief Race Engineer

“It was a very difficult day to start with as there was low grip on track, particularly with the Hard tyres. The low temperatures, the new track surface and the harder tyres all combined to make it a tricky first session for everybody, even more so for us. We did make a step over the break, however, and it was a bit better in the afternoon with the track rubbering in a little bit. We also made some changes to the car, which helped. We were still quite far off the pace right until the end of the session, when we made some further changes. We spent most of the day quite frustrated but what we did to improve the car throughout both sessions has given us a good direction ahead of tomorrow’s qualifying.”

Haas F1

The 14th round of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship began with practice on Friday at Intercity Istanbul Park as teams prepared for Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix.

Two 90-minute sessions – FP1 and FP2 – on the 5.338-kilometer (3.316-mile), 14-turn circuit were held under mostly sunny skies as Formula 1 cars toured the Turkish circuit for the first time since 2011.

FP1 started with grip at a premium on the recently resurfaced track layout. With cooler conditions thrown in for good measure - with the air temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius / 59 degrees Fahrenheit and track temperature peaking at 22 degrees Celsius / 71.6 degrees Fahrenheit – it proved a challenging start to the weekend for the field. Grosjean and Magnussen both started off with an installation lap and a wake-up run utilizing the Pirelli P Zero White hard tires. Grosjean then swapped to a set of Yellow medium tires for the remainder of the session. He posted a best lap of 1:40.025 for 14th overall. Magnussen ran a second set of hard rubber with a fastest lap of 1:41.854 by the checkered – placing him 17th.

The afternoon presented similar conditions but a gradual increase in grip saw FP2 lap times drop across the board. Grosjean and Magnussen set their fastest laps sampling the Red soft tires. Grosjean banked a 1:32.570 having had his fastest lap of 1:32.321 deleted for exceeding track limits – the Frenchman 18th on the timesheet. Magnussen clocked a 1:32.807 during his 11-lap outing on the soft compound to place the Dane directly behind his teammate in 19th. The afternoon run plan concluded with high-fuel runs to the checkered.

Haas F1 Team ran a total of 116 laps on Friday across FP1 and FP2 – 58 by Grosjean and 58 by Magnussen.

Romain Grosjean

“It was slippery, that’s about the least we can say. It’s to be expected with the new tarmac. We’ve been struggling with the tires. I ran the hard tires this afternoon – I was about five seconds off the pace of Kevin (Magnussen) on the mediums. So, I’m not sure we’re going to touch them for the rest of the weekend. The track got better, but there’s only one racing line. That’s going to make overtaking and so on quite tricky. If you’re off-line, the grip level is back to what it was this morning. Maybe the rain cleans it, I think there’s a chance of rain tomorrow. It could also make it worse getting the oil out of the new tarmac. I guess we’ll find out tomorrow. The trickier it is though, the more there could be opportunities for a team like Haas. We’ll try our best and use all of our experience.”

Kevin Magnussen

“It was very extreme conditions this morning. There were some wet patches to start, but even on the dry patches – it was just the lowest grip I’ve ever felt in dry conditions. It was really crazy, but kind of cool as well to have that experience. It was the same for everyone. It was just a new challenge, I guess. The grip got better throughout the day. There was some rubber being put down on the racing line and it cleaned up a bit. It got better but nowhere near the level of grips we’d have normally. It’s probably going to be a very slippery race this weekend, especially with no support series here – it could be chaotic, especially when you go off-line to overtake. Some corners, like turn 12, if you lock up a little bit and you miss the apex by a few meters – you’re just driving on ice. You have to be very precise.”

Günther Steiner

“It was a strange day for everybody today, I’d say. It was very slippery, very unusual for a free practice session – but understandable. We haven’t raced here in a long time, the track was cold and damp, we really had it all. The tires, as Pirelli have said, they were not planned for such a cold event. We just need to get a grip of it, we need to use tomorrow what we’ve learned today. The prediction is rain for tomorrow – that will make it even more challenging. As we say though, challenges are opportunities. I hope we can take them.”