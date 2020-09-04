FP1 & FP2 - Italian GP 2020 - Team quotes

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“We are struggling with general balance and grip today so we have quite a bit of work to do and it wasn’t the best start to the weekend. We were all trying to find the limits out on track and at Turn 11 if you have a bit of a moment then it is better to just let the car run wide as it doesn’t really matter during practice, which is why lots of us were having times deleted. The Team fixed my car quickly during FP1 and I didn’t have any affects from that in FP2 so there are no concerns there. I’m not too sure yet how the tyre wear will be but normally if you have a balanced car then the tyre wear will be ok, so we need to find that balance before qualifying.”

ALEX ALBON

“I was feeling okay in the morning session and the afternoon wasn’t bad, we just need to touch up a few things on the car for the low and high speed corners. It’s very close out there just as we expected and I think a tenth could be the difference between three or four positions. We know we’ve got some homework to do so we can fine tune the car balance to where we want it to be but I think there’s potential to improve our package here. My best lap in FP2 was deleted for exceeding track limits in Turn 11 which happened to a lot of us today. What we’re seeing is people backing up into you in the last corner as they start their lap and so you get their dirty air and then you struggle to stay tight to the corner. Obviously everyone is trying to make a gap to start their lap but it should be a little easier when qualifying starts because everyone is pushing at the same time.”

Renault F1

Renault DP World F1 Team started its Italian Grand Prix weekend today with Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon in action at Monza.

Looking to extend the momentum from last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, Friday’s practice was centred towards optimising the car balance with the low downforce demands at the high-speed Monza raceway.

Daniel ran early aero assessments on his car in FP1, focusing on future concepts, with the Australian also taking a new engine this weekend.

Esteban finished FP1 in twelfth and FP2 in eleventh, while Daniel was ninth in the morning and fifteenth in the afternoon, after his push lap on Soft tyres was deleted for track limits at the final corner.

Daniel Ricciardo

“It was a good day and I’m very happy with our work. I was already feeling comfortable in FP1, finishing ninth, but I knew there was a good bit more in it. We showed the pace in FP2, however, our lap time was removed for track limits. I’m not concerned about that as it’s a small thing and today is about finding the limits. We know if we keep it on track tomorrow, we’re holding onto that lap time, which should put us up the leaderboard. Our long runs were good as well and that was nice. We’ll concentrate on tomorrow and look to make it count.”

Esteban Ocon

“It’s not the most important day for lap times and I’m pleased with how we’ve gone through our plan today. It was very complicated with traffic and slipstreaming, so we’ve learnt a little bit on that ahead of qualifying. We also learnt more on set-up between FP1 and FP2 and I felt we made a good step. On the whole, it was a fairly typical Friday. Our long runs were also consistent and that was pretty good. There’s more to come tomorrow and I’m looking forward to it.”

Ciaron Pilbeam, Chief Race Engineer:

“We’ve had a good day with both cars running through their programmes without any problems and both drivers feeling relatively happy. Neither car did the lap time that they could have done on the Soft tyre, so the time sheets don’t represent our low fuel pace. Daniel’s Soft tyre lap was deleted for exceeding track limits at the last corner, but that lap was competitive otherwise and we have something to work with tonight. Finding a tow in qualifying will be a thing and today we already saw cars jostling for position on out laps, and I’m sure that will continue tomorrow. It’s been a good day all round with both cars competitive on both low and high fuel.”

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly

“Today was by far the best Friday since the start of the season. We were sixth this morning and fourth in the afternoon, and I must say the feeling in the car was really good! I could push and managed to put in some good laps. Unfortunately, we had a small issue with a damper at the end of the session while doing the long run, so we had to stop a bit earlier than the others, but generally speaking, we are pretty happy. The low downforce set-up that we have here in Monza works quite well, but I feel like we can still improve a bit for tomorrow. I think there will be a few surprises with the new engine mode rules, so we’ll see. It’s very tight and, especially here with the tows in Qualifying, it will be important to get it right.”

Daniil Kvyat

“It was a pretty good Friday. We worked on both short and long runs and managed to complete many laps without any issues. I think we did a good job today, even if I wasn’t entirely happy with my shorter runs. We’ll keep on working to improve further for tomorrow when it really counts.”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“The team showed a good performance last weekend in Spa, both in qualifying and the race. Coming to Monza - which shares some similar characteristics to Spa, particularly on the aero efficiency - we were expecting to show another strong performance in the midfield. We spent FP1 understanding the optimal aero configuration of the car, so we completed multiple tests across the two cars to work out what the best compromise between downforce and drag was. We also looked at optimizing the set-up; one of the big differences this week is that the track is considerably hotter than it was last week, so the tyres perform differently. We faced some different balance limitations here compared to previous weeks, so we worked toward addressing those in FP1. The drivers were happy with the performance but not super happy with the balance coming out of first practice, so we made some further changes for FP2, which appeared to be in the right direction as the car is looking competitive over both the short and the long run. Pierre’s running at the end of FP2 was cut short as we saw an issue on a damper when he came into the pitlane for his last pitstop, but in the end, he didn’t miss too much time in the session. It will be difficult to understand where everyone is because of the introduction of the latest technical directive, which refers to engine modes. We know what is best for our weekend, but we don’t know what other teams are doing on Friday. It will be a bit trickier to understand the true ranking of the field, but from all of the data we’ve gathered, we’re in the mix and we’ve got the ability to fight in the midfield. We’re looking forward to putting in a good performance for Qualifying tomorrow, as well as Sunday’s race.”

McLaren

Carlos Sainz

“It was a decent Friday and the pace seemed encouraging. I think we’ve had a strong couple of sessions, where we managed to try a lot of different set-up combinations and got to try laps with and without a tow. We’ll need to have a look at the data on the long runs and work out how we’re looking there too, but overall it’s been a smooth Friday.”

Lando Norris

“Not the best Friday just because of the lack of running. We didn’t really get the chance to do any high-fuel runs, so we’re not in the best position. We’re in good shape for tomorrow, but we’re still a bit behind in our prep for Sunday. So, we might have to compromise FP3 tomorrow to try to fit in some more high-fuel runs and catch up.

“I have a decent feeling for the car, but this is the track where you want good confidence throughout the lap – you want confidence under braking and in the high-speed corners, and I’m not quite as confident as I could be today due to the lack of laps. We’ll try to make up for it tomorrow.”

Andrea Stella - Racing Director

“Monza is an interesting track with unique characteristics, which demand we run the car in a very low-downforce configuration. We had a few things to test today and adapt to that configuration and, overall, the two sessions were productive. However, it wasn’t a perfect day because we had some issues with Lando’s power unit, which took a few runs to identify and correct. That was accomplished towards the end of FP2, allowing him to do a run at the end of FP2. Overall, we’re relatively happy with the behaviour of the car and what we’ve learned today. We hope we can take that forward into the rest of the weekend.”

Haas F1

The eighth round of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship began with practice on Friday at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza as teams prepared for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Two 90-minute sessions – FP1 and FP2 – were held under brilliant sunshine on the famed 5.793-kilometer (3.6-mile), 11-turn circuit.

FP1 got underway with Grosjean running the Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tire while Magnussen utilized the White hard rubber. Both drivers subsequently switched to the Red soft compound for their fastest laps of the session. Grosjean turned the 14th fastest lap with a time of 1:22.409 with Magnussen setting a 1:22.422 to place directly behind his teammate in 15th. Grosjean returned for a handful of high-fuel laps on his scrubbed softs but Magnussen’s VF-20 was sidelined in the final minutes with a cooling issue.

Grosjean started the afternoon run plan with a baseline stint on the hard rubber. In contrast, Magnussen sampled the medium tires to start his FP2 outing. Fresh sets of softs followed for their qualifying simulations. Magnussen proved fastest with a 1:22.088 – earning the Dane 16th on the timesheet. A 1:22.254 from Grosjean placed the Frenchman 18th overall in the session. Friday’s on-track activities concluded with high-fuel, long-distance runs.

Haas F1 Team ran a total of 105 laps on Friday across FP1 and FP2 – 54 by Grosjean and 51 by Magnussen.

Romain Grosjean

“The day went okay actually. I had my fastest lap time deleted in FP2, which I’m still not sure about, but I’m as stubborn as you can get. I’ll argue I still had a bit of tire touching the white line. I think had it stuck it would have put us P12 just in front of Sebastian (Vettel). The car didn’t behave too badly – the long run pace was okay. Now we just need to make sure we’re preparing everything for Sunday, as obviously there’s going to be traffic, we’ll need more aero adjustments and so on. We’re looking to see how we can make the car a little more bullet proof. Tomorrow will be hard though. We have to make sure we’re in the right position at the right time in qualifying. We’ll do our best but without a tow here – there’s no chance.”

Kevin Magnussen

“We didn’t get much running last week on the Friday so at least we got some in today. We’ve learned a bit more about the car this time and we’ve tried a few things. There’s plenty to look at tonight and from there we can make some decisions. We knew coming here that this track wasn’t going to be our favorite – we’ll still try and get something out of it. With the power mode changes this weekend, who knows what could happen. It’s hard to say how qualifying will go but we’ll see what we can do.”

Günther Steiner

“I’d say things probably went a little bit better than expected today, but I don’t want to jump to conclusions too early because with the new engine mode regulations coming in this weekend – we can only see tomorrow where everyone stands. Today was still a free-for-all, I’ve no idea what people were running. We are not unhappy with what we did today, notably our long run pace was good. So, I’m looking forward to tomorrow and seeing what the new engine mode regulations bring for everybody – then we’ll see where we stand.”

Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance

We have a bit of work to get through tonight to see where we can improve the car as we are not currently where we want to be. There are probably a few easy gains from where we were today, but there are other areas that require a bit more thought to see if we can better balance the speed on the straights and in the corners.

FP1 was a good session with Roy Nissany taking George’s seat and again impressing with this pace and feedback. He did a good job at what can be a challenging circuit, and, as in Spain, his contribution to the engineering programme was excellent and well judged. George took back his car for FP2 and was quickly up to speed. He tried to push the set-up very hard for his second run, which helped expose the car’s limitations, and has given us something to look at overnight. Nicholas had a good day making progress in both sessions as he too experimented with set-up. Conditions were calm and consistent throughout the day, allowing him to try a few things. In the end, he set his best time on his second attempt on the new Soft tyre, which suggests there is a quite a lot more to come tomorrow when the Soft compound will easily be a single timed lap tyre.

Nicholas Latifi

It is no secret that we are carrying a lot of drag on the car and the straights are a bit of a challenge. We were quite far off in FP2 but there are still a lot of places that we can improve the car, it is not in the window that I want it so we can definitely be closer than we are. It is early days and we normally make a step forwards for qualifying. There is some work to do tonight.

George Russell

It was tricky out there. We went quite extreme with the set-up for my second low fuel run and it was too far, which is why I only improved one tenth from my first run to the second. Our pace is definitely much better than we showed on paper today but I don’t think we are necessarily in the fight with Alfa and Haas this weekend. The characteristics of this circuit do go against us. We will be there in the race though and see what we can do.

Roy Nissany

It was another great FP1 session and we tested all the items that we wanted to. I was very pleased with my own performance, and the team was as well. I feel like I have made good progress since my first FP1 outing in Barcelona. We did well there and even better today, so I am happy, satisfied and it was emotional to drive such a legendary track for the first time in a Formula One car. As always, I kept my emotions down, had my robot mode on and performed.

Alfa Romeo

The first day of on-track action in Monza came and went without a hitch, with plenty of running producing reams of data for the team’s engineers. On a gloriously sunny and warm day, Kimi and Antonio sped around the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza for more than 117 laps, zipping past empty grandstands and disappearing into the shade of the Parco’s trees.

A productive day with good mileage is what every team wants on a Friday: with all boxes ticked on our testing programme and all set-up avenues more or less explored, the ball is now in the court of the engineers, tasked with chiselling the rough edges of the car into smoothness ahead of tomorrow’s qualifying. Times on Friday mean little and lots of work is still ahead of us to make the most of our package, both on the single lap and on longer runs. With conditions expected to remain stable ahead of tomorrow, finding the sweet spot will be crucial for a successful qualifying session.

Tomorrow’s battle for the pole, however, won’t just be about pace. With the all-important tow playing a crucial role on Monza’s endless straights, plenty of outlap shenanigans are to be expected. Strategy will be key – and will make tomorrow’s session unmissable…

Kimi Räikkönen

“It was a regular Friday on my side, even though at the end of the day I didn’t really put a laptime together and that made quite a difference. There’s still work to be done to improve, of course, but that’s not different from our usual weekends. We need to do our homework tonight and see where it puts us tomorrow. I believe qualifying will be a close fight and putting in a perfect lap will be the key. With everyone looking for a tow, it’ll be chaotic, but we just have to see how it plays out.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“It was a fairly positive day and I feel we did some progress. Of course, tomorrow’s qualifying will be a whole different story but I am happy with the work we did today. A place in Q2 is my objective and I think we can be in for a shout at it. Getting a tow will be important and it’s a necessity to have a good time, but you still have to put the rest of the lap together. I remember what happened at the end of qualifying last year and I am expecting similar scenes this time around. We need to manage it right, go out on track at the right time and be in the right position to exploit it.”

Racing Point

Lance Stroll

“It’s looking very competitive out there so we could have a challenge on our hands this weekend. There’s some work to do tonight, because we haven’t got the car where we want it just yet. We will study the data tonight and see where we can make some changes for tomorrow. I think qualifying could be quite messy because everybody is looking for a tow. Teams will be playing games so we just need to try and position ourselves as best we can.”

Sergio Perez

“Today was a good start to the weekend and I think we know where we can find some more performance overnight. We now understand where some of our weaknesses were at Spa and we are working to find some solutions for the low downforce set-up. I think qualifying is going to be a challenge tomorrow because everybody wants to get a tow and, like last year, we could see some traffic jams. Every session in qualifying will be a close fight, but we can aim for a start inside the top ten. The margins are close and our rivals are strong too, but we can be confident in our chances.”

Mercedes F1

Productive practice day for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team at Monza

— Valtteri set the pace in FP1, with Lewis close behind in P2

— Lewis ended FP2 at the top of the timesheets, with Valtteri in second

— The team focused on understanding performance on all three tyre compounds, across both short and long runs, during the two practice sessions

Lewis Hamilton

The car didn’t feel great in the first session but in the afternoon, it felt like we made some encouraging improvements and it was much better. We have a few more steps to make overnight and then I think it’ll be where it needs to. It’s quite a bumpy track here and with the low downforce, there’s a lot of sliding. You need to find the right balance with the bumps and between the low and high-speed turns. The field is typically a lot closer here, compared to Spa, as it’s such a fast lap and there aren’t many corners. Valtteri’s quick here, too, so it’s going to be a fun battle. It’s going to be interesting in Qualifying, obviously we didn’t get our final lap in last year and I think the last corner will be a bit of a nightmare with everyone trying to get a gap, so it’s going to be hard work.

Valtteri Bottas

The car felt pretty good out there throughout the day, but there is always more to come. I’m sure we can still improve it, for example the rear stability was lacking a bit in a few of the corners. My lap in practice two wasn’t great so from my side, there’s quite a bit more to come as well. It’s an unusual track here, quite stop and start, with not so many high-speed corners and traction being very important out of the slow turns. The margins are so fine here and there aren’t many corners to make the difference. I was a little surprised by the lap times and performance compared to the others at this stage in the weekend, but I’m sure every team will find more time and it’ll be closer tomorrow, so I’m looking forward to it.

Andrew Shovlin

The car seems to be working well here and it feels like we are in a more competitive region with regards to straightline speed, compared to last weekend in Spa. Most of the day was spent understanding the tyres. It’s a bit hotter than last year, which will shift things around a bit, but overall they all seem pretty similar in terms of performance, especially on a long run. There’s the usual work to do overnight on the balance, traction is strong at the moment and we have a few places where the front end needs to be better and others where the rear is a bit weak. Tomorrow should be interesting, to see where everyone is in terms of power in Qualifying as it’s the introduction of the new Technical Directive, that requires teams to use a single mode. The Mercedes-powered teams are probably going to be the most affected on a single lap, but our overall package has looked pretty good here today so hopefully we won’t get any nasty surprises.

Ferrari

Friday free practice for the 71st Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel completed a total of 109 laps in their SF1000s, in preparation for tomorrow’s qualifying and Sunday’s race.

Silent fans. The Scuderia took to the track shortly after 11, with Charles and Seb completing an installation lap, running the Monza-specific low downforce aero package. There are no spectators at the Autodromo Nazionale, as this race, like all others so far this season, is being run behind closed doors. However, the grandstands were decorated with the giant heart banners and the huge flag of the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs that wanted the team to feel their support. In the morning session, Charles did 25 laps, one more than Sebastian. Leclerc first went out on Hard tyres and Sebastian used the Medium compound. Charles’ first quick lap produced a 1’22”666, with Sebastian doing a 1’23”150. After a change in the pits to the Medium tyres, Charles set his best time of 1’21”904 and Seb got down to a 1’22”988.

Afternoon. The second session got underway at 3pm and the team continued to work on testing the Pirelli compounds back-to-back with Charles going out on Mediums and Sebastian on the Hards. Leclerc’s first run produced a 1’22”579, improving to 1’22”011, although that time was cancelled for exceeding track limits at the Parabolica. Vettel then produced a 1’22”861. In the middle of the session, the Monegasque and the German did a qualifying simulation on the Soft tyres, setting times of 1’21”503 and 1’21”733 respectively. Towards the end, the focus switched to race preparation with the usual long runs to simulate different stages of the race with various fuel loads.

Programme. The cars will be back on track at 12 tomorrow for the final free practice, prior to qualifying at 15. The 71st Italian Grand Prix will start at 15.10 on Sunday 6 September.

Charles Leclerc

“It was a difficult day. On the one hand, we were positively surprised by our qualifying pace, on the other, we expected to do a bit better on the high fuel runs, so we need to find something to improve our race pace.

The car was very difficult to drive in race trim, where we struggled quite a bit with the balance and the overall degradation of the tyres.

Our target is to be as competitive as possible in both fuel conditions. I don’t think that we can expect much more for qualifying than what we’ve shown today, but I believe there’s still room for improvement on our race pace.”

Sebastian Vettel

“Today we used the time to work on the SF1000 in order to be in a better place tomorrow. The car was quite difficult to drive but it’s not the first time this year. As expected, we are losing out down the straight, but we also have to work on the balance to have a better performance in sector two.

Also, on heavy fuel the car is not easy to drive, partly because we have to run with set tyre pressures. I think there will be a big pack of cars fighting to the hundredths in quali and I can image it will be quite similar in the race. It will definitely be complicated.”