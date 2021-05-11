Former F1 driver slams Spanish GP TV coverage

Monaco GP || May 23 || 15h00 (Local time)

By GMM

11 May 2021 - 09:02
A former Formula 1 driver has hit out at the live television coverage of last weekend’s Spanish GP.

"I’ve never seen such bad TV coverage of Formula 1 in my whole life," Christjan Albers, a former Minardi driver, told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"I don’t know who was pushing the buttons, but it was really extreme," he said.

"There was a really exciting fight between Hamilton and Verstappen, which is about the world championship, and all of the tense moments between them were completely ignored by the director.

"The backmarkers were especially covered and it really annoyed me," the 42-year-old Dutchman added. "I am really starting to notice the poor direction of this aspect of Formula 1."

