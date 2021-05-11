11 May 2021
Former F1 driver slams Spanish GP TV coverage
"I don’t know who was pushing the buttons"
Search
A former Formula 1 driver has hit out at the live television coverage of last weekend’s Spanish GP.
"I’ve never seen such bad TV coverage of Formula 1 in my whole life," Christjan Albers, a former Minardi driver, told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.
"I don’t know who was pushing the buttons, but it was really extreme," he said.
"There was a really exciting fight between Hamilton and Verstappen, which is about the world championship, and all of the tense moments between them were completely ignored by the director.
"The backmarkers were especially covered and it really annoyed me," the 42-year-old Dutchman added. "I am really starting to notice the poor direction of this aspect of Formula 1."
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
8 May 2021
add_circle F1 ’assessing situation’ as Turkey GP in doubt
6 May 2021
add_circle Ecclestone slams F1 ’sprint qualifying’ format
28 April 2021
add_circle Sprint qualifying must ’prove itself’ - Marko
27 April 2021
add_circle Domenicali comments on ’super league’ situation
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
Formula 1 news
11 May 2021
add_circle Wolff wants more than another one-year Hamilton deal
11 May 2021
add_circle Former F1 driver slams Spanish GP TV coverage
10 May 2021
add_circle Austria hopes to have 6000 spectators in july
10 May 2021
add_circle Undervaluing Ferrari progress ’a shame’ - Binotto
10 May 2021