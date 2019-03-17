First feeling from 2019 car ’positive’ - Verstappen

Max Verstappen says his first impression of Red Bull’s 2019 car is "positive".

The newly Honda-powered team has announced that its new car will be revealed on February 13 — the same day as world champions Mercedes’ 2019 single seater.

Speaking at a sponsor event in Amsterdam, Verstappen sounded upbeat.

"I have only driven the new car on the simulator so far, but it feels positive," he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

"Obviously you don’t know what the other teams have, so it’s about waiting. It’s also exciting, but that really only comes when I’m in the car.

"You never know what to really expect beforehand," he added.

Verstappen said Red Bull is buzzing with "positive energy", thanks to the new works partnership with Honda.

"You notice that the drive is there to win. I think it’s there now from both sides — the team and the engine supplier.

"It’s a new start with Honda and everyone is motivated," he is quoted by his official website verstappen.nl.

However, Verstappen is not so sure the new Red Bull-Honda will be fast enough to beat Mercedes and Ferrari right from the beginning of the season.

"I do not think we can immediately compete with Ferrari and Mercedes in terms of power, but Honda is doing everything it can to get there as fast as possible," said Verstappen.

"We are going to try to win as many races as possible. If that is the case, you can eventually also go for the championship. It’s all difficult to guess at the moment, but hopefully it is positive."