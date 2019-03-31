25 March 2019
FIA responds to 2019 start light problem
"I panicked initially because I could not see the lights"
F1’s governing body is making adjustments ahead of the Bahrain grand prix so that drivers at the back of the grid can see the start lights.
Robert Kubica and Pierre Gasly complained after Melbourne that the new bigger rear wings for 2019 meant they couldn’t see when the five lights went out.
"I could only respond when the cars started around me," Gasly is quoted by Germany’s Sport1.
And Kubica added: "I panicked initially because I could not see the lights.
"The rear wing of the McLaren obscured it."
A spokesman for the FIA told Germany’s motorsport-total.com that what happened was "an unintended consequence of this year’s larger rear wing".
A solution is currently being worked on.
