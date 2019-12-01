Ferrari would be ’stupid’ to cheat - Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone has doubled down on his defence of Ferrari, after the Italian team was recently accused of "cheating".

Max Verstappen made the most explicit accusation, but what is undeniable is that Ferrari’s top speeds have dropped off in the wake of the FIA’s recent technical directives about engine legality.

Indeed, former Mercedes boss Norbert Haug told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the FIA’s clarifications "went hand in hand with a performance drop for Ferrari".

Former F1 supremo Ecclestone defended Ferrari last week, saying cheating accusations have "always" been levelled against innovative teams’ rivals in Formula 1.

The 89-year-old is in Abu Dhabi this weekend with his former CVC boss Donald Mackenzie, where according to Auto Motor und Sport he defended Ferrari once again.

"Ferrari would have to be stupid if they did it like that," Ecclestone said.

"You don’t play your ace card when the championship is over. You would have done it in the first half of the season in 2020," he added.