Ferrari’s Sainz ’dreaming’ of Monaco pole

Carlos Sainz does not expect a red car to be on pole position at Monaco, even though Ferrari dominated Thursday practice on the fabled streets.

Alfa Romeo driver and Ferrari academy member Antonio Giovinazzi says he was not surprised by the sudden surge in form by the Maranello team at Monaco.

"No, we already saw in Barcelona that in the last sector - the slowest one - they were very fast," he told Sky Italia.

"I am a Ferrari driver and I’m very happy with what I have seen here so far."

Ferrari driver Sainz, however, warns that Mercedes and Red Bull remain the fastest teams in 2021 - but he is not ruling out a shock result.

"As we say in Spain, dreaming is free," he said.

"Tonight I will go to bed dreaming but still aware that it will not be easy. Mercedes and Red Bull have better cars and if they find the performance from Thursday to Saturday then they should be ahead.

"But who knows - we will continue to work and we’ll see where we are."

However, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is also worried about his pace around the Principality, admitting to Ziggo Sport that the car is "not yet good enough for pole".

"We really have to find something in the car to be able to beat Ferrari and Mercedes," he said.