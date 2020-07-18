Ferrari’s Binotto has ’support of my bosses’

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto says he thinks he will keep his job.

The Italian finally admitted in Hungary that the engine legality saga of 2019 has resulted in a less powerful power unit for this year.

It comes amid speculation Binotto might go the way of Stefano Domenicali, Marco Mattiacci and Maurizio Arrivabene by losing the top job in red.

When asked by French broadcaster Canal Plus if he feels in danger of that happening, Binotto said in Hungary: "No, I don’t necessarily feel in danger.

"I think it’s normal that I - just like everyone else - have to do my job and I’m judged on the results, there’s no doubt about it.

"But on that side, I have the support of Ferrari, the support of my bosses," Binotto added.

"I believe that stability is important, we know that our program is a program over several years, so we are still trying to build and I believe we should not react negatively to the first negative results.

"For my part, I am calm, even if I am disappointed with the situation," he said.

However, Binotto does not rule out that Ferrari will make changes of some kind.

"Stability is important for us. But we need to understand what is not working and make things better," he told Sky Italia.

"As a team it is not excluded that something can be addressed, on a technical or an organisation level, to improve things.

"This is a young team, made up of many talents and good people in whom I have full confidence. There is no one questioning - we will only try to do better in the future."