Ferrari mechanic back in F1 after leg break

A Ferrari mechanic who was badly injured in 2019 is finally back in the F1 garage.

Last year in Bahrain, mechanic Francesco Cigarini was run over by Kimi Raikkonen during a pitstop.

But on Instagram on Sunday, as Sebastian Vettel made his debut in Ferrari’s 2009 car in Barcelona, Cigarini celebrated his return to the garage in the wake of the horrific leg fractures.

"First day in the box in 2019, the first time after the incident," he wrote.

I thought about this moment as a ’fixed point’ when I was in trouble, and I am happy to achieve it after other important points during this experience.

"Gratitude is the feeling," Cigarini added.