25 October 2019
Ferrari ’confident’ about engine legality - Leclerc
"We are very confident that there is no problem"
Search
Charles Leclerc says Ferrari is "very confident" about the legality of its engine.
Ferrari recently made a big step with its 2019 power unit, with some believing the advantage in qualifying is over 50 horsepower over any rival.
We reported this week that "several" Ferrari rivals have asked the FIA to check the legality of the Maranello-made engine.
But Leclerc told the German broadcaster RTL in Mexico City that those rivals are trying to "destabilise" Ferrari amid its progress.
"But it won’t work," the Ferrari driver insisted. "In the team, we are very confident that there is no problem."
Ferrari
25 October 2019
add_circle Ferrari ’confident’ about engine legality - Leclerc
24 October 2019
add_circle Prost predicts ’difficult’ driver situation for Ferrari
22 October 2019
add_circle Leclerc impressed Pirelli boss in 2019
22 October 2019
add_circle Mexico 2019 - GP preview - Ferrari
More on Ferrari
Formula 1 news
25 October 2019
add_circle Kubica not denying Haas talks
25 October 2019
add_circle Glock tells Hamilton to stay at Mercedes
25 October 2019
add_circle Leclerc says number 1 status call ’up to Ferrari’
25 October 2019
add_circle Renault drivers quiet after Suzuka disqualification
25 October 2019