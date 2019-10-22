Mexican GP || October 26 || 13h10 (Local time)

Ferrari ’confident’ about engine legality - Leclerc

"We are very confident that there is no problem"

Search

By GMM

25 October 2019 - 07:28
Ferrari 'confident' about engine (...)

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari is "very confident" about the legality of its engine.

Ferrari recently made a big step with its 2019 power unit, with some believing the advantage in qualifying is over 50 horsepower over any rival.

We reported this week that "several" Ferrari rivals have asked the FIA to check the legality of the Maranello-made engine.

But Leclerc told the German broadcaster RTL in Mexico City that those rivals are trying to "destabilise" Ferrari amid its progress.

"But it won’t work," the Ferrari driver insisted. "In the team, we are very confident that there is no problem."

keyboard_arrow_left

Renault won’t appeal Japanese GP disqualification

Verstappen admits ’no chance’ against Ferrari power

keyboard_arrow_right

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less