F1 won’t ’jump the queue’ for vaccinations
"The most vulnerable people, that is priority one"
Search
Stefano Domenicali has played down suggestions Formula 1 will try to fast-track a vaccination plan amid the ongoing covid crisis.
The pandemic continues to prevent the normal functioning of the sport, prompting reports that ’jumping the queue’ by getting the entire travelling circus vaccinated as soon as possible could be an option for F1.
"This is a very important point," said the F1 CEO. "The most vulnerable people, that is priority one. We don’t want to jump the line of vaccination.
"We need to be prudent and see and respect what is the situation with the more vulnerable people. We don’t want to be seen as the ones taking anything away, for sure," Domenicali added.
In Melbourne, where the season opening Australian GP has already been postponed, the Australian Open tennis tournament has kicked off amid eerie scenes of near-empty stadiums.
Obviously, some of the confirmed F1 venues are nervous about 2021.
"It will be better than 2020, but far from the years before that," said Michael Ranzmaier-Hausleitner, of the Spielberg tourism agency that is involved with promotion of the Austrian GP.
"Fans are asking about attending, but always with the request for free cancellation," he told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.
"We notice a certain reluctance. The big hype is not there this year," Ranzmaier-Hausleitner admitted. "Unfortunately, we cannot currently assess how the situation will develop, so we can only wait and hope."
Circuits
add_circle Second race in Bahrain ’possible’ - Domenicali
add_circle Bahrain may host two races early in 2021
add_circle Vaccine plan for F1’s Imola spectators
add_circle Rio mayor nixes F1 circuit project
More on Circuits
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
add_circle F1 won’t ’jump the queue’ for vaccinations
add_circle F1 eyeing Saturday ’sprint races’ for 2021
add_circle Domenicali urges Red Bull rivals to agree ’freeze’
add_circle F1 drivers to meet over Mazepin controversy
add_circle Second race in Bahrain ’possible’ - Domenicali
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media