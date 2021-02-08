F1 won’t ’jump the queue’ for vaccinations

Stefano Domenicali has played down suggestions Formula 1 will try to fast-track a vaccination plan amid the ongoing covid crisis.

The pandemic continues to prevent the normal functioning of the sport, prompting reports that ’jumping the queue’ by getting the entire travelling circus vaccinated as soon as possible could be an option for F1.

"This is a very important point," said the F1 CEO. "The most vulnerable people, that is priority one. We don’t want to jump the line of vaccination.

"We need to be prudent and see and respect what is the situation with the more vulnerable people. We don’t want to be seen as the ones taking anything away, for sure," Domenicali added.

In Melbourne, where the season opening Australian GP has already been postponed, the Australian Open tennis tournament has kicked off amid eerie scenes of near-empty stadiums.

Obviously, some of the confirmed F1 venues are nervous about 2021.

"It will be better than 2020, but far from the years before that," said Michael Ranzmaier-Hausleitner, of the Spielberg tourism agency that is involved with promotion of the Austrian GP.

"Fans are asking about attending, but always with the request for free cancellation," he told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

"We notice a certain reluctance. The big hype is not there this year," Ranzmaier-Hausleitner admitted. "Unfortunately, we cannot currently assess how the situation will develop, so we can only wait and hope."