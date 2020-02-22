F1 takes step closer to Africa
"South Africa has a very special place in Formula 1 history"
Formula 1 is taking a step closer to Africa.
Last year, the sport’s former commercial boss Sean Bratches observed: "We are now racing on five continents.
"Africa is the last habitable continent that we don’t race on. We want to change that."
So it is interesting that F1 has announced that the sport is heading to South Africa in March for a fan festival on the streets of Johannesburg.
Mercedes, Renault and Red Bull are all taking part.
"South Africa has a very special place in Formula 1 history and we remain committed to returning to South Africa in the future," said F1’s marketing boss Ellie Norman.
Also involved in the event will be 1979 world champion Jody Scheckter, who the F1 press release named as ’President of South African GP’.
South Africa has held 33 grands prix, most recently in 1993.
