F1 could scrap hybrid engines from 2030 - Domenicali

Formula 1 could wave goodbye to the controversial ’hybrid’ engine era from 2030.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is expecting a "closer battle" on the track at Imola this weekend, but also a busy event of off-track moves, rumours and talks.

For instance, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the new Concorde Agreement is now actively being negotiated, as the critical document binding the sport together with the FIA and the teams will expire next year.

"The issue of Red Bull owning two teams has emerged," Domenicali admits.

"But they will be able to continue like this due to the contribution that the brand has made to the history of Formula 1."

He added: "We also confirm the maximum limit of 25 grands prix per season, and we intend to expand the new sprint race format to more events, because it makes the race weekends more exciting."

2025 will be the final season in the current regulations cycle, with the chassis, aerodynamic and engine rules all set for a massive overhaul for 2026.

"In the last meeting of the F1 Commission, there was agreement on the main points and it was decided that the rules will be published on June 1," Domenicali reveals.

"All of the teams are already working on the 2026 cars," he said. "The aerodynamic package will see some important new features.

"The sore point is the high weight of the single seaters, and that’s a problem that remains," Domenicali explained.

"And also from my perspective, I would like the engines to produce a nicer and a louder sound, as the enthusiasts are asking for," said the Italian.

"If sustainable fuels lead us to zero emissions, then we can even think about abandoning hybrid power units in 2030," Domenicali teased.