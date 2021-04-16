16 April 2021
F1 can revive V10, V8 engines - di Grassi
Spend the money into getting cheap, clean e-fuels"
There is a way for Formula 1 to revive its iconic normally-aspirated engines whilst ramping up its green credentials.
That is the view of former F1 driver Lucas di Grassi, who now races for Audi in Formula E.
The Brazilian thinks Formula 1 should abandon its hybrid engines and instead focus exclusively on the "development and use of e-fuels".
"Then you can bring back V10, V8 and still be relevant into the zero net carbon industry without (the sport) losing its identity," di Grassi said.
"This is proper sustainability for F1, not the green-washing we see today with planting trees and other good PR to look sustainable. Spend the money and ingenuity into getting cheap, clean e-fuels."
