Ex-promoter warns Montreal not to lose F1 race

The long-time promoter and figurehead of Canada’s grand prix in Montreal has warned the city not to leave Formula 1.

The sport is determined not to increase the current schedule from its bustling 24 races, even though it is in advanced talks with Thailand while new rumours suggest Morocco has entered the fray for a potential event in Africa.

Montreal has a contract with F1 through 2031, although after the disastrous 2024 edition on the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Le Journal de Montreal newspaper believes the race has been put "under review" by F1.

The newspaper believes F1 could pull the plug as early as 2029.

"Let’s just say that last year’s edition was not a success," Normand Legault, the long-time Canadian GP promoter who is no longer involved, acknowledged.

He warned, however, that if Montreal allows the event to slip from the city’s fingers, it is unlikely to ever return.

"It’s not easy to bring back the Nordiques," he smiled, referring to the professional NHL ice hockey team the Quebec Nordiques that relocated and became the Colorado Avalanche in 1995.

"There are other cities that wanted (NHL) teams, like Las Vegas, Seattle and Salt Lake City," Legault added. "30 years ago, all you had to do was raise your hand."

He says the same thing might happen now to Quebec’s Formula 1 race, adding: "But I like to think that we won’t lose the grand prix.

"I think the people who are there now will do what needs to be done to reassure the Formula 1 authorities," Legault said.

He admitted, however, that competition from other potential F1 hosts are driving up the costs for Canada. Le Journal de Montreal thinks Montreal pays $30 million a year, compared to well over $50 million for some newer events.

Although no longer involved in F1, Legault is still actively involved in his investment in the MotoGP series. "We can clearly see the pipeline of countries that want MotoGP events," he noted.