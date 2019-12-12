Ecclestone thinks Vettel could quit after 2020

Bernie Ecclestone thinks Sebastian Vettel may have lost his edge.

Many pundits are currently discussing Ferrari’s driver lineup, after quadruple world champion Vettel’s number 1 status was challenged in 2019.

The pair’s on-track bickering also culminated in their clash in Brazil, but former F1 supremo Ecclestone thinks the main problem could be German Vettel’s hunger.

"Recently, I have not seen his willingness to do anything to win," the 89-year-old told Germany’s Sport Bild.

In fact, Ecclestone thinks Vettel - a driver he has historically supported and called a friend - could even quit Formula 1 after his 2020 contract runs out.

"I would not put my money on it," he said when asked if Vettel will be on the 2021 grid. "But he’ll make the right decision."

As for 22-year-old Leclerc, Ecclestone admitted he has been impressed with the driver who "reminds me a lot of Michael Schumacher".