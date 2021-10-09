Ecclestone’s wife could be FIA vice-president

The Ecclestone name could return to prominence in the governance structure of Formula 1.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fabiana Ecclestone - the current wife of 90-year-old former F1 supremo Bernie - has thrown her hat into the ring as a potential FIA vice president in the December elections.

The report suggests Brazilian Ecclestone, a lawyer who previously worked with the Brazilian GP organisers, will be on the ’ticket’ in support of FIA presidential candidate Mohammed ben Sulayem in the South American jurisdiction.

She would be the first FIA vice-president in history.

"My experience of working in sport and in mobility is a plus as I can take a broad view of the issues and look for long-term, innovative solutions," the 44-year-old said.