1 September 2021
Dutch GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview
Team quotes
Lance Stroll
“I’m excited to return to Zandvoort because it’s a place of fond memories from my European Formula Three days. The circuit has evolved in recent years, which only amplifies my excitement and anticipation to return.”
Sebastian Vettel
“Like everyone, we have prepared as much as we can for the new Zandvoort circuit through simulation, so we’re ready to hit the track and experience it. The new banking section at the final corner should be exciting for drivers and will hopefully help overtaking because it looks very narrow in places. Zandvoort has an incredible history in Formula One, and the fans are very passionate, so I’m happy to see it have a place on the calendar.”
Aston Martin F1 Team
