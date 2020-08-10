Drivers happy to race in corona hotspot Barcelona

Top Formula 1 drivers say they are not overly worried about travelling to Barcelona for this weekend’s race.

The Catalonia region is experiencing a significant uptick in coronavirus infections, with the British government officially advising against travel to the area.

"I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening there," world champion Lewis Hamilton said at Silverstone.

"But I stay at the track anyway, so nothing changes for me. I stay in my bubble, I’m only around a couple of people and so I will get to the airport and then go straight to my motorhome and stay at the track," he added.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen agrees: "I don’t expect any trouble.

"It’s not only in Barcelona or in Spain that there is corona, so you just have to be careful."

Ironically, Barcelona should be the scene of Sergio Perez’s return to his Racing Point cockpit after missing both races at Silverstone with covid-19.

"I was 99 percent sure that Nico (Hulkenberg) would be in the car for both Silverstone races and now I’m 99 percent sure that Checo will be in the car for Spain," said team boss Otmar Szafnauer.