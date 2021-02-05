5 February 2021
Domenicali urges Red Bull rivals to agree ’freeze’
"I hope everyone realises that it is the right choice"
Stefano Domenicali has urged Red Bull’s rivals to agree to an engine development ’freeze’ from 2022.
Red Bull has said the freeze, requiring a majority vote of the team contingent, is the only way it can take over departing Honda’s works engine operations.
"I hope everyone realises that it is the right choice not only for Red Bull but for the whole of Formula 1," F1 CEO Domenicali told Italian media on Thursday when asked about the freeze talks and forthcoming vote.
