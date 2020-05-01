’Difficult days’ for DTM future - Berger

There are growing fears about the ongoing viability of the premier German touring car championship DTM.

F1 legend Gerhard Berger runs the series, and he admits to have been shocked by Audi’s sudden decision to quit at the end of 2020. It will leave DTM with just one carmaker - BMW.

"These are difficult days for us," Berger told DPA news agency.

"We are currently having a lot of conversations behind the scenes."

Some of those conversations are about how motor racing can start its engines again amid the corona pandemic. Berger says his team is doing "everything possible" to "get the cars back on the track as soon as possible".

"I hope that we can still have great races in the second half of this season," he added.

As for 2021, though, Berger is not so sure.

"We have to clarify that question with everyone involved," said the former Ferrari and McLaren driver. "It will certainly take some time.

"I want to inform you personally if there is anything new."