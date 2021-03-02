Daniil Kvyat joins Alpine F1 Team as Reserve Driver

Alpine F1 Team is pleased to confirm Daniil Kvyat will join as Reserve Driver.

Twenty-six-year-old Daniil, from Ufa, Russia, brings a wealth of recent F1 experience, including 110 race starts, 202 points, three podiums and one fastest lap over six seasons’ racing with Alpha Tauri, Scuderia Toro Rosso and Red Bull Racing. Daniil joins race drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, alongside Test Driver Guanyu Zhou.

Daniil made his F1 debut in 2014 after a year as Scuderia Toro Rosso Test Driver. As part of the Red Bull Junior Programme, he demonstrated his talent all the way through the junior categories, taking the GP3 title in 2013 and Formula Renault 2.0 ALPS crown in 2012.

Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine: “Throughout his career, Daniil has forged a reputation as a very quick driver, but has also shown great resilience. We are pleased to have yet another determined and talented driver in our ranks as we make our first F1 campaign as Alpine F1 Team.”

Daniil Kvyat commented: “I am very excited to join the Alpine F1 Team family. The team has achieved some great results in the past year and is very technologically advanced. Development has been strong, and I am aiming to contribute to this positive trend. I will try to bring my experience on and off track to help develop the A521 and future cars as well. As a Reserve Driver you need to keep sharp and I look forward to integrating into the team in several different areas.”