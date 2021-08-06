Covid clouds hang over several 2021 races

Dutch GP organisers are still working at "full throttle" on plans for a full house of spectators at Zandvoort in early September.

That is despite the fact that an August 13 deadline is now looming - when the government will decide if key covid restrictions can be dialled back.

"If we wait with our preparations until August 13, we won’t make it," warned former F1 driver and Dutch GP chief Jan Lammers.

He told the Dutch magazine Formule 1 that Zandvoort has no option but to "work with the situation we are in".

"We are simply not in possession of the ball in terms of decision-making power," Lammers added. "But I see a lot of reasons to look ahead with confidence."

It is a different story elsewhere, with very dark covid-shaped clouds hanging over the scheduled grands prix in Japan and Brazil - and even the scheduled, postponed and then rescheduled race in Turkey.

Auto Motor und Sport also reports that the Mexican GP is in trouble, with Britain - where most F1 personnel are based - adding the country to its "red" travel list.

"I’m not worried," said Aston Martin team manager Andy Stevenson.

"In these times, everything changes so quickly. If we were in the same situation shortly before Turkey, I would be a lot more worried."