Correa appointed Alfa Romeo Development Driver

Alfa Romeo Racing is pleased to announce that Juan Manuel Correa is joining the Team as Development Driver.

The 19-year-old American driver is currently competing in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship with the Sauber Junior Team, and will now take the next step in his career by entering a new role with Alfa Romeo Racing.

The Team has a history of working with young talented individuals from around the world and is eager to begin working together.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG

“We are happy to announce that Juan Manuel Correa has joined Alfa Romeo Racing. Juan Manuel will be taking on a new challenge with our Team as our Development Driver and we look forward to further advancing his skills in support of his progress as a racing driver.”

Juan Manuel Correa, Development Driver Alfa Romeo Racing

“To have received this opportunity, and to be a part of such an iconic team and brand in motorsports, Formula 1 in particular, is a privilege for any driver. I will do my best to honor the opportunity I have been given and want to thank Fred and the entire Alfa Romero Racing Team for having me. I’m excited for what the future has to hold.”