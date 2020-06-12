12 June 2020
Canada not giving up on 2020 race in ’fall’
"Discussions are continuing with the various stakeholders"
Organisers of the popular Canadian GP are not giving up on rescheduling the Montreal race this year.
While some other venues have already cancelled or are poised to pull the plug on 2020, Montreal promoter Francois Dumontier is hanging in there amid the corona crisis for now.
"Discussions are continuing with the various stakeholders in the event, be it Formula 1, the City of Montreal, Tourisme Montreal and the other authorities involved in hosting the race this fall," he told Le Journal de Montreal.
The newspaper said the City of Montreal would not comment.
