Britain approves Mallya extradition

"I will initiate the appeal process"

By GMM

5 February 2019 - 12:57

Britain’s home office has decided to send Indian fugitive and former Force India boss Vijay Mallya back to his native country.

Former billionaire Mallya, who sold his Silverstone based team to Lawrence Stroll, faces jail in India over corruption and huge unpaid debts.

A spokesperson for Britain’s home office said home secretary Sajid Javid has considered the Mallya case "carefully" and "signed the order for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India".

Mallya, 63, must now be extradited within 28 days, but he has the right to appeal.

He confirmed: "I could not initiate the appeal process before a decision by the home secretary. Now I will initiate the appeal process."

