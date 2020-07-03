3 July 2020
Bottas denies Mercedes engine flaw
"I haven’t heard about any engine problems"
Valtteri Bottas has played down rumours that a fault has been uncovered with Mercedes’ new engine specification in Austria.
It was already known that a tweaked engine spec had been sent from Mercedes’ Brixworth base to the first ’ghost race’ of 2020.
But subsequent reports hinted that a problem had also been discovered, necessitating further engine changes for the works cars as well as customers Racing Point and Williams.
"I haven’t heard about any engine problems," works Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas told MTV Sport.
"Mercedes has introduced an update that should only improve reliability, but I haven’t heard anything about there being any problems with it," he added.
