Binotto no longer Ferrari technical boss

Mattia Binotto says he is no longer Ferrari’s technical director.

After the Maranello team’s uncompetitive start to 2020, it was announced that Enrico Cardile would head a new Performance Development department, supported by famous former chief designer Rory Byrne.

The reshuffle left Binotto as team principal, but made no mention of whether he would continue to also serve as technical director.

"I’m no longer a technical director," the Italian revealed to German broadcaster RTL after Sunday’s British GP. "I’m just Ferrari team boss."

Binotto also confirmed that Ferrari is actively recruiting, explaining: "We are looking for the right people."

It comes after Ferrari chairman John Elkann controversially said last week that the fabled team would not be able to win a single race until 2022.

"We are doing everything we can," Binotto answered when asked about that prediction, "and we are working hard to win a race before then."

Although Charles Leclerc finished on the podium on Sunday, Sebastian Vettel - just tenth - said there is something "fundamentally wrong" with his red car.

"Our people have clear goals," Binotto said. "Let them do their work and then we’ll see what happens."

As for any signs of rapid progress for Ferrari, he warned: "It’s too early for updates. But when we get back to Maranello we will be working hard."

Binotto also said he feels comfortable about his future at the team.

"I have felt comfortable in this company for many years," he said. "We share the same vision and the same objectives and I thank Mr Camilleri and Mr Elkann for the support they give me.

"The team is cohesive, and while the current situation is not easy, we have to understand the mistakes and improve. The team is united and hungry to do better."