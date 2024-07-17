Axed sponsor warns companies about backing Haas F1 team

By GMM 17 July 2024 - 12:21





Haas’ former title sponsor has warned other companies to think twice about entering into agreements with the small American F1 team.

A month ago, a Swiss arbitration court ruled that Haas needed to return some of the sponsorship money paid by Uralkali for the 2022 season.

Both the Russian fertiliser giant and the driver Uralkali backed, Nikita Mazepin, were axed by Haas at the very outset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict early that year.

Part of the Swiss court’s ruling was that Haas must send a 2021 Mazepin-raced Haas car to Uralkali, with Tass news agency declaring earlier this month that the deadline for the returned sponsorship and the car’s delivery was July 13.

Uralkali has now declared that Haas ignored the deadline.

"Regretfully," a spokesman for the Russian company said, "neither the money - plus interest plus costs - has been paid, nor the race car delivered by the required deadline.

"A letter sent by Uralkali to Haas in early July providing options for the delivery of the race car to take place went unanswered," the Uralkali official added. "Further interest on the awarded sum continues to accrue."

The company said Haas is guilty of a "flagrant violation" of the Swiss tribunal’s ruling.

"This gives new meaning to the expression ’unsportsmanlike conduct’," said Uralkali. "Uralkali will use all means provided for under the law to see that the ruling is implemented.

"Let all current and potential Haas sponsors be aware of the kind of treatment that may await them."

In other Haas news, the team has scotched rumours of Toyota’s return to Formula 1 by announcing the extension of its technical arrangements with Ferrari through 2028.

It is also expected that Esteban Ocon will be unveiled as F1 rookie Oliver Bearman’s teammate for the 2025 season and beyond over the course of the forthcoming Hungary-Belgium double header.

Both are understood to have signed more than one-year deals.