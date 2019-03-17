Australia 2019 - Gp Preview - Alfa Romeo

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“Our arrival in Melbourne symbolizes the start of another big opportunity for our team after making excellent progress and showing our potential over the past year. We are eager to have a positive start to the 2019 season. We have a great driver line-up and a strong backing from our team across all departments – at our factory as well as at the race track. I look forward to seeing where we stand in these early stages and we will push hard to continue working our way up the ranks in the coming months.”

Kimi Räikkönen

“There is always some uncertainty when you head to the first race of the season – you could even call it a mystery. Anything is possible. The midfield is tight and we can’t predict where we stand at the moment. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but the team has shown massive development last year and I am confident that we can have a strong start in Melbourne.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“I am enjoying every single moment of my first full Formula One season so far. Testing was pretty good, but it is hard to predict where we will be on the grid. I have had a busy winter and have trained a lot to prepare for my first season in the best possible way. Now I feel ready to race – I can’t wait to go to the start and see the red light switch to green.”