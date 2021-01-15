15 January 2021
Alpine eyes consistent podiums in 2022
"In 2022 we want to be consistently on the podium"
Alpine is eyeing consistent podiums in Formula 1 - in 2022.
Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon achieved three podiums for Renault in 2020, before this year’s rebranding as blue, white and red Alpine.
The new project will involve the return to Formula 1 of Group Lotus.
Groupe Renault announced that it and Group Lotus "have signed a memorandum of understanding to study a number of areas of cooperation".
However, new Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi insists that 2021 should be regarded in Formula 1 as "a year of transition, for us and for everyone".
"In 2022 we want to be consistently on the podium," he added.
