Alpine aims to fix engine deficit for 2024

By GMM 12 December 2023 - 10:17





Alpine is hoping to overcome an engine performance deficit in 2024.

The performance aspects of the power units in Formula 1 are currently frozen, and Renault-owned Alpine’s efforts to get permission to catch up with the rest of the field were rejected this year.

Alpine tried to compensate for the deficit - believed to be around 20-30 horsepower - with aerodynamic configurations, but deputy boss Bruno Famin admits to Auto Motor und Sport: "We were always faced with the conflict between engine performance and aerodynamics.

"The more power we gave the engine, the worse it became for the aerodynamics," he added.

Famin said the problem is not the engine itself, but the energy recovery or electrical systems.

"We recuperate less energy than the competition and therefore produce less electrical power," he admits.

And the good news is that some of that is fixable with software upgrades.

"We can improve the energy management software," said Famin. "It won’t give us more horsepower, but it will give us better driving characteristics."

However, engine performance wasn’t Alpine’s only problem, as the Enstone based team - also grappling with management and ownership shakeups - only did three major car upgrades during the season.

"We were overtaken aerodynamically by the competition as the season progressed," Famin admits.

Technical director Matt Harman explains: "Our chassis has too much volume. We had another upgrade to the floor on the table, but to take full advantage of it, we would have needed a new chassis."

That new chassis will now come for 2024, complete with a new transmission and suspension.

Pierre Gasly admits he’s looking forward to it.

"It’s difficult to say you’re satisfied with a season if you haven’t scored many points," the Frenchman is quoted as saying by the Spanish sports daily AS.

"It’s been a bit disappointing in terms of performance, although personally I’m happy with the step I have taken.

"I joined a new team, there was a lot to learn, and I feel like I accomplished my goal of trying to get everything out of the car every weekend. I just wish we were fighting for better positions, but I feel like we are working well as a team."