Alonso went too far with Albon attack - Capelli

Former Formula 1 driver Ivan Capelli says Fernando Alonso "exaggerated" with his attack on Alex Albon after their clash in Austin.

Alonso had said "the quality of the drivers in the bottom third of the field is quite low" after contact with the Williams driver damaged his Aston Martin.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Capelli pushed back on that assessment.

"I think he exaggerated," said the 63-year-old.

"Because, in any case, if we want to catch even those who are truly racing at the back - I’m referring to Perez or Bottas, for example - we have to remember that a few years ago, when they had more competitive cars, they were even capable of winning races."

Capelli said driving slower machinery itself can also increase the likelihood of errors.

"When you try to do something extra with a car that doesn’t allow you to do so, the chances of making mistakes inevitably increase," said the Italian.

Albon, meanwhile, appeared unaware of the full extent of Alonso’s criticism when he discussed the incident after Sunday’s US GP.

"It is always fun to race Fernando," he said. "He’s strong, but he is always fair."

"Maybe he thought I was a bit over the edge, I don’t know. I’m sure I’ll find out soon enough."