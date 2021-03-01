Alonso to sit out Alpine launch

Fernando Alonso will sit out the launch of Alpine’s 2021 car.

The Spaniard recently underwent surgery for an upper jaw fracture and two broken teeth following a road cycling crash.

His manager Flavio Briatore said Alonso was not able to speak for "only one day" due to having to wear a special recovery mask.

"He’s talking very well. The problem is the teeth - he broke two teeth," the former Renault team boss told F1 journalist Peter Windsor.

However, 39-year-old Alonso will not join his Alpine teammates at Enstone on March 2.

"The sanitary situation and corresponding regulations in place do not allow him to do any communications and marketing activities while he undertakes his critical season preparation," the Renault-owned team said.

"We will instead publish a Q and A with Fernando for media use and he will be available for media in Bahrain for official pre-season testing."