Alonso slams ’quality of drivers’ after Albon clash

Fernando Alonso has launched a surprisingly harsh attack on Alex Albon after first-lap contact ruined what he felt was Aston Martin’s strongest race of the season.

The pair touched at Turn 11, leaving Alonso with heavy floor and sidepod damage, although the stewards took no action against Albon.

Alonso nevertheless made his feelings extraordinarily clear.

"Albon forgot that turn 11 was there and he had to turn left," said the Spaniard.

Later, he went even further.

"I think starting lower always means risking accidents," Alonso stated.

"I think the quality of the drivers in the bottom third of the field is quite low. We saw that today with Alex."

Alonso said the damage cost around half a second per lap.

Even so, he believed Aston Martin had genuine points pace amid the team’s horror 2026 season.

"I think it was the best race of the year, by far, in terms of competitiveness."

"Perhaps today we deserved a ninth or tenth position," added the 45-year-old.

Fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz was in an equally bleak mood after Sunday.

"I’m sorry, but we can’t fight for anything more," he said.

"We have a car that’s a second slower than the cars fighting for points. Unfortunately, things are getting really bad at the end of this year."

"I just hope, for my sake and for the whole team, that next year’s car will be much better than this one."