Alonso ’keen’ to do Dakar Rally - Sainz snr

Rallying legend Carlos Sainz snr says Fernando Alonso is "very keen" to contest the famous Dakar Rally.

At present, two-time champion Alonso is playing down rumours linking him with a return to Formula 1 next year, but he is also not ruling it out.

At the same time, there are reports that Toyota is keen on running Alonso, 37, at Dakar next year. He tested a Toyota Hilux in May (photo).

"It would be very nice for us to form a team, and I know that Fernando is very keen to go to Dakar," Sainz, whose son with the same name races in F1 with McLaren, told Marca sports newspaper.

The 2020 Dakar Rally will take place in Saudi Arabia next January.