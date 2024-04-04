Alonso: If Max leaves Red Bull, this may influence my decision

By GMM 4 April 2024 - 09:47





Dr Helmut Marko has issued a firm "no comment" to the latest wild speculation surrounding the Red Bull power struggle.

The public fire surrounding the Christian Horner scandal seemed to have been somewhat doused in the days after the Saudi Arabian GP - but whispers are still being made in the background.

For instance, Auto Bild claims that Horner and the energy drink company’s Thai faction have essentially won the struggle for now - with potentially explosive ramifications.

It is rumoured that the Austrian contingent, involving consultant Marko, may respond by simply walking away from Formula 1 completely - including the lapsing of the Austrian GP contract at the Red Bull Ring after 2030.

Another whisper is that Suzuka could be 80-year-old Marko’s last in his current role - potentially triggering Max Verstappen’s departure to Mercedes and even Adrian Newey taking up a big-money offer from Aston Martin.

"No comment!" Marko is quoted as having responded to Osterreich newspaper.

It is believed Horner’s plan A if the saga results in Verstappen leaving the team is Fernando Alonso, who admitted on Thursday that plenty of "rumours" are doing the rounds.

"Obviously if Max leaves Red Bull, this may influence my decision," said the Spaniard. "But I think the probability of this is zero."

Former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel, who won all four of his titles for the brand, was asked about the ongoing Red Bull unrest by Sky Deutschland.

"I think it’s always difficult when you read one thing and then the other - and then the opposite again," he said. "It seems like everything is going in circles now.

"The shame is that Max is actually doing a great job, and the team - including a lot of people I remember from my time there - are doing a great job in the background.

"That’s kind of forgotten when the main topic is about something else."