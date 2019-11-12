Alonso enjoys watching Verstappen in ’attack mode’

Former F1 driver Fernando Alonso has admitted he enjoys watching Max Verstappen race.

Frustrated with the sport last year, Spaniard Alonso quit at the age of 37 and is currently preparing to contest the fabled Dakar rally.

"I find the motivation to try new categories due to my passion to win," he told El Confidencial.

"In Formula 1, only one car wins and in February you know who it will be and that you will be 11th of 13th."

However, Alonso doesn’t rule out returning to Formula 1 in 2021, admitting that winning a challenge like Dakar will be difficult.

"I would be lying if I said I am at the level of great specialists like Peterhansel, Carlos Sainz or Al-Attiyah. It is possible to do that in six months," he said.

"But the good thing is that these six months of preparation have already been very enriching both as a driver and a person."

Finally, Alonso was asked to give his opinion about who is the best driver currently in Formula 1.

"There is no best driver in Formula 1," he responded. "It is not possible to analyse everything. You have to see who is better over a few years.

"Today I do like to follow Max Verstappen, because he’s always in attack mode and that’s good for the viewer."