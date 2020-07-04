Abiteboul admits 2021 talks with Alonso and ’big names’

Cyril Abiteboul has rejected speculation that Renault and Daniel Ricciardo might part ways even before the end of the 2020 season.

Rumours emerged in Austria that the French team might be looking to replace the McLaren-bound Australian driver with Fernando Alonso.

"We have started this season on the right foot and next year is another story," team boss Abiteboul told Movistar.

"I reject any speculation about Ricciardo, who has a contract that he will fulfil. It is our firm commitment," he added.

However, the feeling in the paddock that Spaniard Alonso is set to return to Formula 1 and his former title-winning team in 2021 is only growing.

"We are talking to several drivers for next year, big names and among them is Fernando Alonso," Abiteboul confirmed.

"We are not setting deadlines but whoever it is must understand our project."